Dubai reaffirms position as leading destination for business events at IBTM World

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai is showcasing its diverse business events offerings and meetings capabilities to industry professionals at the IBTM World in Barcelona, where Dubai Business Events, DBE, the city’s official convention bureau, is leading Dubai’s strong presence at the trade show, being held from 19th-21st November, 2019, WAM reports.

Taking place at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via, IBTM World is welcoming over 13,000 industry professionals, providing a business platform to promote Dubai as a host city for meetings, conferences and corporate incentive travel programmes during one of the largest and most significant trade events globally.

Among the co-exhibitors joining DBE at IBTM World are Expo 2020 Dubai – showcasing opportunities for meeting planners to host their events at the site or include visits into their itineraries – as well as 20 other key partners and co-exhibitors, including Jumeirah Group, Dubai World Trade Centre and Nakheel.

New and upcoming developments being highlighted by DBE and stakeholders include the new Al Shindagha Museum, which allows visitors to explore Dubai’s rich past, and The View at The Palm, a new observation deck towering 240 metres above Palm Jumeirah, as well as new hotels, including Paramount Hotel Dubai and Sofitel Dubai Wafi.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, «Our robust presence at IBTM World, along with valued stakeholders and partners from across the city is a testament to the level of importance we place in promoting the city’s business events offerings, and the crucial role this segment plays in our wider tourism strategy. As we look ahead to a monumental year for the city, DBE will continue to engage with business events professionals from around the globe to highlight the city’s capabilities in hosting business events of all sizes, and to put the spotlight on opportunities for knowledge sharing.»

Major business events on the horizon for Dubai include Amway APAC Expo 2019 and the MDRT Global Conference 2020, as well as the International Astronautical Congress 2020, the Global Symposium on Health Systems Research 2020 and the World Congress of Gastroenterology 2021.

Steen Jakobsen, Assistant Vice President, Dubai Business Events, said, «During the third quarter of 2019, DBE successfully secured 82 international meetings, conferences and incentive travel groups to take place in Dubai. These outstanding results are a testament to the combined efforts of DBE offices from around the world and Dubai’s stakeholders to position the city as a knowledge hub and by showcasing Dubai’s diversified offerings and state-of-the-art venues.»