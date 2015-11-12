Dubai ruler spotted in Riyadh mall

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Shoppers in Riyadh's Al-Nakheel Mall were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday night when they encountered Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, walking around.

The information office of the government of Dubai posted pictures of Sheikh Mohammed walking inside the mall. He was in Saudi Arabia as head of the UAE delegation participating in the summit of 4th Arab-South American Countries. The pictures also showed Sheikh Mohammed and his entourage enjoying hot beverages at one of the mall's cafes. Shoppers took videos and photographs with him, The Arab News reports.