Dubai selected as 2020 ‘Capital of Arab Media’

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - During its 50th Ordinary Session, chaired by Saudi Arabia, the Arab Information Ministers Council selected the Emirate of Dubai as the 2020 'Capital of Arab Media'. The Council's decision confirms the UAE’s role in supporting Arab and international media and further recognises Dubai's prominent media stature, WAM reports.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, NMC, said, «We congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the announcement of Dubai as the Capital of Arab Media 2020.»

He added that the emirate's selection confirms the «UAE’s prominent media stature resulting from the support of its leadership and its vision to create an advanced media infrastructure.»

«We would like to thank the Arab Information Ministers Council for approving the UAE’s suggestion concerning the Capital of Arab Media 2020,» he added, noting that the NMC presented the suggestion in cooperation with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation.

The Minister of State said that the naming of Dubai as the Capital of Arab Media 2020, coincides with the UAE's hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', which is expected to welcome 30 million visitors.

«We are keen to cooperate with the Arab League, radio stations in Arab countries, Arab journalists, writers and poetry organisations, as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, TV and Joint Production Foundation,» Dr. Sultan Al Jaber affirmed.

In line with the vision of its leadership, the UAE plays a pivotal role in the media sector and supports ambitious media projects and initiatives, via its openness to other cultures and societies, as well as promoting the values of moderation and tolerance, and combatting terrorism and extremism, he concluded.