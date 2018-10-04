Dubai Shopping Festival back for 24th edition in December

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Shopping Festival, DSF, will be back for its 24th edition from 26th December, 2018, to 26th January, 2019, attracting shoppers from all over the world featuring exciting events, promotions and opportunities for enjoyable shopping experiences, coupled with fun and entertainment for everyone.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DFRE, an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the DSF will kick-off with innovative initiatives and memorable experiences built around the three pillars of the festival - shopping, winning and entertainment, WAM reports.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said, "As Dubai gears up to host yet another successful edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, we are focussed on creating a vibrant ambience for visitors to further enhance the emirate's position as a leading tourism destination that offers unforgettable and rewarding shopping experiences. With the DSF being a key pillar of Dubai's retail sector, we are keen in keeping up the momentum, provided by the previous edition, to help boost business in Dubai during this period. We are grateful to the government and the private sector for their enormous contributions to the DSF year after year, and with the 24th edition of the DSF set to dawn in December, we are working closely with all our partners to ensure that the DSF truly lives up to its reputation as a global attraction."