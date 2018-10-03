Dubai Sports Council organises Dubai Women's Triathlon on 9th November

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Following the huge success of the first edition last November, the Dubai Women's Triathlon - the first event of its kind in the Middle East organised exclusively for women - returns on 9th November, 2018, promising to build upon the legacy of the first year.

Organised by the Women's Sports Committee of the Dubai Sports Council, the 2nd Dubai Women's Triathlon will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, WAM reports.

The triathlon is open to women of all nationalities, aged 16 years and above. Participants can choose to participate in three categories: Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Distance (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run).

"We are really honoured that the second edition of the Dubai Women's Triathlon will be organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," said Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, head of the event's Organising Committee and Deputy Chair of the Women's Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council, at Tuesday's press conference to announce the event.

"This patronage is a reiteration of our wise leadership's support for women's sports and physical activities, which are a source of positivity and happiness. Dubai Ladies Club will host the triathlon once again, and like last year, all proceeds from the registration will go towards charity. This edition's proceeds will go towards Al Jalila Foundation's ‘iMcan' programme to equip disabled women with prosthetic limbs to enable them to regain normal movement and pursue a more active lifestyle including sports and fitness activities," she added.

"Organising the second edition of the Middle East's women-only triathlon is a confirmation of the UAE's efforts to support and encourage the participation of women in sports," said Fawzia Faridoun, Director of Women's Sports Development at Dubai Sports Council, who was also present at the press conference along with Dareen Barbar, an amputee and cancer survivor who will be taking part in the event.

"To encourage the participation of the public sector in the triathlon, we have also included a new award category for participants this year - the government entity with the most members participating in the competition," she added.

Registration for the triathlon is open until 2nd November on the Dubai Sports Council website.