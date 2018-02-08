Dubai Studio City hosts cyclists of Dubai Tour 2018

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai Studio City, home to regional and global companies in the broadcasting, entertainment and production sectors, was chosen as a key destination along the Dubai Tour 2018 route, WAM reports.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Studio City, welcomed participants of the fifth edition of the international competition as they cycled through Dubai Studio City.



Established in 2013, Dubai Tour is a professional cycling event that brings together some of the best cyclists from across the globe. Organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with RCS Sport and Events, this year's race drew the participation of 16 teams from countries including Kazakhstan, Bahrain, the USA, and the Netherlands.



Set to conclude on 10th February, Dubai Tour 2018 will witness the racers cycle more than 850 km across the UAE - through Dubai, Hatta, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras al-Khaimah, and Fujairah.