Dubai Summr Surprises kicks off this Friday

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Summer Surprises, DSS, returns this year for its 22nd edition, making Dubai the ultimate destination to make memories this summer season.

The annual festival will run from 21st June until 3rd August 2019, and will offer residents and visitors events, sales, hotel and spa deals, offers on city-wide attractions and leisure destinations. With a calendar full of activities for families, couples and kids of all ages, Dubai is the place to be this summer, WAM reports.

RAKBANK is the official key partner of Dubai Summer Surprises 2019.