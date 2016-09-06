Dubai to build a high-tech rainforest inside a hotel

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM Just when we thought the world's largest indoor theme park was hard to top, Dubai proves us wrong yet again.

Its latest jaw-dropping megaproject is a tropical rainforest in a skyscraper hotel -- another world-first for the emirate.

The 7,000-square-meter rainforest will be part of the upcoming Rosemont Hotel and Residences Dubai, one of the properties under Hilton's luxury independent brand Curio -- A Collection by Hilton.

The complex, expecting to welcome its first guests in 2018, consists of two 53-story-high towers including a 448-key hotel and a 280-room serviced apartment tower.



