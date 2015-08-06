Dubai to build world’s largest indoor ski resort
Dubai's current indoor ski resort, opened in 2005 in the Mall of the Emirates, remains the largest in the world, according to the Guinness World Records website, boasting a 400-meter slope. The new covered ski resort comes as part of a scheme dubbed Meydan One, also to include the world's tallest residential tower at 711 meters, a dancing fountain sweeping up to 420 meters, a vast shopping center, a 350-room hotel and a marina, according to a government statement. Estimated to cost of up to AED25 billion ($6.8 billion), the project is to extend from the Meydan race track in the emirate's desert to Burj Khalifa, the world's highest tower, reported Dubai daily Al-Bayan. "In a city which never stops innovating, today's announcement is significant for the future of Dubai and the UAE," Meydan Chairman Saeed Al-Tayer said. Source: Arab News