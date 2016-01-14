Dubai to host CIS Global Business Forum

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassadors of the CIS member states to the United Arab Emirates attended a roundtable at the Kazakh Embassy in Abu Dhabi in order to discuss arrangements for the upcoming CIS Global Business Forum themed Ancient Routes - New Opportunities in Dubai.

The CIS GBF will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on 17-18 February, 2016.

The CIS GBF is part of the Global Business Forum Series launched by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2013. It was initiated as a platform to unveil investment potential of Kazakhstan and other CIS member states and establish direct business contacts between business circles.

The forum is expected to be attended by over 1,000 prominent guests, including heads of government, ministers, policy makers, heads of banks, investment funds, investors and entrepreneurs.