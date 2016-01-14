EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 14 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Dubai to host CIS Global Business Forum

    None
    None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassadors of the CIS member states to the United Arab Emirates attended a roundtable at the Kazakh Embassy in Abu Dhabi in order to discuss arrangements for the upcoming CIS Global Business Forum themed Ancient Routes - New Opportunities in Dubai.

    The CIS GBF will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on 17-18 February, 2016.
    The CIS GBF is part of the Global Business Forum Series launched by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2013. It was initiated as a platform to unveil investment potential of Kazakhstan and other CIS member states and establish direct business contacts between business circles.
    The forum is expected to be attended by over 1,000 prominent guests, including heads of government, ministers, policy makers, heads of banks, investment funds, investors and entrepreneurs.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan CIS Business, companies Events Business Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!