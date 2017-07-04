Dubai to host diamond conference in October

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The Dubai Diamond Exchange, DDE, a DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) platform, today announced the third edition of its biennial two-day Dubai Diamond Conference 2017, under the theme ‘Destination Next - Shaping the future of an interconnected marketplace'.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC, said, "Dubai has evolved rapidly as one of the world's leading trading centres for rough diamonds and we look forward to welcoming all market participants to the Dubai Diamond Conference in October. A dynamic marketplace made for growth today and long into the future, Dubai continues to play a central role for the trade due to its ideal location between producing countries in Africa and cutting centres in South Asia and the Far East."



The conference will take place on 16th and 17th October in Dubai, one of the world's leading diamond trading hubs, and will bring together international leaders of the diamond industry ranging from African Ministers to traders, financiers and world-renowned jewelers, Kazinform has learned from WAM .



The conference will provide an opportunity to build relationships between companies and governments in producing and consuming countries further highlighting the pivotal role that Dubai plays in the global diamond trade for diamonds. The DDE programme will enable discussions and debate with a focus on stimulating innovation and growth in the diamond industry.



Peter Meeus, Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange, said, "Dubai is an established part of the diamond community and a much needed gateway to the Middle Eastern retail market. We will bring together over 500 stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the trade today."