Dubai to host first regional gathering focused on digital media content production

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - The Government of Dubai Media Office has announced that in early December, Dubai will host the region's first annual event centred around the world of online video and content creators, VIDXB. The event, organised by the Dubai Film and TV Commission, DFTC, reflects the UAE's leading position in the domain of digital content development.

VIDXB, which will bring together content creators, fans and industry professionals to collaborate, share knowledge and exchange ideas, will cement Dubai's profile as a destination of choice for digital content creation regionally and globally. The event has already confirmed visionary YouTube star, Casey Neistat, along with gaming and musical sensation KSI, as the first among a series of guests who will be attending the two-day event, WAM reports.



Speaking at a press conference held at the Government of Dubai Media Office, Jamal Al Sharif, Chairman of the Dubai Film and TV Commission, said, "Since 1999, Dubai's media sector has been built from the ground up and is now established as an important contributor to our economy. The way people interact with and consume media has changed significantly since then, and our 2020 Vision is focused on ensuring that Dubai adapts to this rapid change and embraces this age of digital content production. We have ambitious goals, and are already working hard to reach them through the launch of platforms like VIDXB."



Omar Butti, Executive Director of Innovation at DFTC, added, "VIDXB is the first major initiative to be launched under DFTC's new vision, and embodies our commitment to supporting growth in the online content sector. A first of its kind for the region, the event will bring together the entire content community, from the creators themselves to fans and industry experts. Some of the world's most prolific online storytellers will showcase the very latest innovations that are disrupting the industry, and by connecting local talent with global experts, will aim to support the development of this cutting-edge industry in Dubai. We are very excited to have Casey Neistat and KSI on board and look forward to them sharing their experience in content creation and building a brand in the digital space."



Casey Neistat, a New York based filmmaker, is the writer, director, editor and star of the HBO series 'The Neistat Brothers' and producer of the indie film 'Daddy Long Legs'. Neistat's innate storytelling ability and love for cinematography led him to work with major companies such as Mercedes and Nike where he helped redefine branded content specifically for the internet. Beyond his ever popular YouTube channel, with over 7.7 million subscribers, his audience has followed him to Instagram, Twitter, and SnapChat to hear his honest narrative and get a glimpse into the creator's lifestyle. His daily vlogs have propelled him to the top echelon in the online video community world through which he set a new standard for the way digital creators interact with brands and vice-versa.



Joining Neistat is Britain's KSI, who has gained an ardent following in the Middle East through his wide array of engaging YouTube content. From FIFA and skits, to music and comedy, KSI has already amassed over 21,000,000 subscribers across his two channels and over 3.5 billion video views. True to his hardworking spirit, KSI continues to grow his brand with new and entertaining creations, with fans not only having a chance to meet him at the premiere event, but also a chance to hear him perform.



The event will also host a number of regional online stars, including online gaming creator DvLZStaTioN, and lifestyle leader, Noor Stars, who will act as on-ground creative content advisors as they interact with fans through meet and greets, panels and much more.



VIDXB will be the first event in the Middle East and North Africa region to bring the entire content creator community together in one place including industry experts, content creators and fans. VIDXB will take place on 8th and 9th December 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.