ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dull weather will descend on Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Atmospheric fronts which have formed over the Barents Sea will shift to the territory of Kazakhstan on November 3-5 bringing precipitation, fog and ice-slick to Kazakhstan. This kind of weather will be observed in most regions of the country," Kazhydromet said in a statement.