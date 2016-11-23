Dungans of Zhambyl villages come forward with anti-alcohol initiative

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The elders of villages of Korday and Zhambyl districts where dungan diaspora lives have come forward with an anti-alcohol initiative. The rural stores decided to refuse from selling alcoholic beverages, and some stores also refused from tobacco products.

"About 130 thousand dungans live in the Central Asia today, the majority of which are compactly residing in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. In Kazakhstan there live about 50-60 thousand dungans most of which live in the Zhambyl region, in the villages of Korday and Zhambyl districts, Zhalpak-tobe, Masanchi, Sortobe and others, - the head of 'Vynkhua' Association of Dungan Culture Centers of Zhambyl region Ruslan Ismazov tells.



"Dungan people carefully preserve the culture, native language, traditions and customs, and raise children in the spirit of patriotism, accustoming youngsters to honor the ancestors, respect seniors, and be diligent and hospitable. The word of old men and priests is indisputable and the youth follows the orders of elders". It was decided by dungan aksakals ('old men') that negative problems among youth could be caused by alcohol. The local veterans and mosque imams requested businessmen to exclude alcohol and tobacco products from their range of items.

"All stores of several villages of Korday district and Zhalpak-tobe village of Zhambyl district have almost completely refused from selling wine, vodka and cigarettes", R. Ismazov said. "In the villages the number of criminal offenses has considerably decreased. Youth people adhere to a healthy lifestyle. The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan attaches great value to education of youth, and its integration into society. The large role is played by the Council of a Public Consent which holds meetings and conversations with youth to tell about the threats of terrorism and extremism, and call to maintain peace and consent, respect culture, traditions and customs of other people living in Kazakhstan".



According to professor of the Taraz State University named after Dulati, Rashid Bakirov, aksakals also exam marrying newlyweds for the knowledge of ethics and religious canons. "It is of great importance in the married life. Dugan people maintain strong family bonds. They believe that the more children, the happier a family is, and therefore almost each dungan family brings up four and more children. In the villages Masanchi and Sortobe there are over 600 mothers with many children", Bakirov told.



In Kazakhstan Masanchi village became the first home of dungan who in the XIX century escaped the oppressions of the Chinese Manchurian dynasty Qing. The majority who are living today in Kazakhstan are the natives of the Chinese provinces of Shaanxi and Gansu. They moved to the Central Asia in winter through the severe mountain passes of the Tien Shan. Their persistence and diligence were born in these heartrending experiences. They have also brought high standards of husbandry. Having moved to the Central Asian region dungan people have preserved the old traditions which are handed over from generation to generation.