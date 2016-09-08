Dushanbe hosts military parade in honor of 25 years of Tajikistan's independence

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - A grand military parade on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan took place this morning in Dusti Square.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Emomali Rahmon attended the military parade.



The head of Dushanbe garrison, Major-General Latif Faiziev reported to the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, Lieutenant-General Sherali Mirzo on the readiness of the troops for parade.



Then, the Defense Minister congratulated the military and personnel of units with 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and, approaching the central podium, reported to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Emomali Rahmon on the readiness of Dushanbe garrison for a military parade.



The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Emomali Rahmon congratulated those present and, in their person, all glorious people of the country on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, delivered a meaningful speech on unprecedented achievements and successes of the republic during the period of the country's sovereignty.



A military parade started after the performance of the National Anthem. The parade was commenced by students of the Military Lyceum of the Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan.



The military parade was performed by 16,000 troops representing all branches of the Armed Forces, including veterans of the Armed Forces, of the National Guard Units, female representatives of the Armed Forces, Land Forces, Air Forces, and Air Defense Forces, Police Academy, central office and subordinate structures of the law enforcement agencies, special forces, Ministry of Justice, law enforcement agencies, special services and agencies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, special purpose unit of the State Committee for National Security, Border Guards, military personnel of the central office of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces, officers and cadets of the Military Institute, battalion's subordinate units of the General Staff, Rapid Reaction Force personnel, and teams of cavalry and dog trainers, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.