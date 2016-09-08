Dushanbe hosts solemn meeting on 25 years of Tajikistan's independence

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - An official meeting took place in "Kokhi Borbad" State Complex dedicated to the 25th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon attended the meeting.



The meeting was attended by members of the Government, heads of ministries and agencies, activists and veterans of the country, the young, many representatives of different professions, ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in Tajikistan.



President Emomali Rahmon, in his congratulatory address, called the State Independence the most valuable achievement of the civilized Tajik nation, and congratulated all the noble people of Tajikistan and our compatriots abroad, as well as all distinguished participants, on the occasion of our Grand National Holiday - 25th anniversary of the state independence.



In his address, President Emomali Rahmon told about all the achievements of various fields, starting with the period after the cessation of the civil war, including the return of refugees, promoting peace, national unity and economic development, and recovery of paralyzed branches of government, constitution and state symbols, including the national anthem, flag, emblem, the reforms in various areas, selection of the three major strategic goals, and adoption of public strategic development programs. President Emomali Rahmon noted that all of these successes have been achieved thanks to the efforts and aspirations of the Tajik people supporting policy of the leadership of the state and the Government.



Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon noted that: "Independence is the holiest and most valuable product, the symbol of national happiness and genuineness, patriotism and a sign of the state reliability and sustainability" and, according to the Head of State, thanks to this grand landmark event, we have our state symbols - our Flag, National Emblem, National Anthem, and Constitution, and the world community recognized our beloved Tajikistan as an Independent State.



It was emphasized that the XVI session of the Supreme Council is recorded as a life-changing Session in the new history of our people; it has played a grand historical role in normalization of the country's instable situation, and identified the further pathway and fortune of the Tajik nation. Gradually, the Tajik people have developed Constitution and created professional parliament, and the people have chosen the path of its development on the basis of chapters and articles of this momentous document.



President of the country Emomali Rahmon noted that due to implementation of National Strategies and Programs over the last 15 years, the average economic growth of the country reached 7.8%, and the public budget revenue increased from 300 million to 18 billion TJS. Moreover, the population's income and savings increased by 25 and over 85 times, respectively. The poverty rate declined by about three times, from 83% at the end of 2000 down to 31% in 2015.



During the independence, the country's population increased from 5.5 million to 8.7 million, i.e. by 1.6 times; people's living standards improved significantly and the average life expectancy reached 73.5 years.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon outlined that during the 25 years of the state independence, the Tajik people supported the initiatives of the Government of the country and has made significant progress towards the construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, large and small hydropower plants.



Thus, only during the independence period, we connected three disconnected parts of Tajikistan and unified the country.



During the independence period, more than 2,000km of roads, 240 bridges, and more than 30km of road tunnels amounting over 11.4 billion TJS in total have been constructed and commissioned.



During the independence, we established the country's unified energy grid and commissioned new generation facilities with the capacity of more than 1,300MW. In addition to this, with a view to ensuring full-fledged achievement of this strategic objective, we will channel over 30 billion TJS to this sector, - added Leader of the Nation.



At the end, President of the country Emomali Rahmon once again congratulated all those present on this important historical date.



The solemn meeting on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan ended with a colorful concert performed by Tajik masters of culture and art, who demonstrated the glorious achievements of the Tajik people during the period of independence