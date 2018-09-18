Dushanbe to host sitting of Council of CIS Leaders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regular sitting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place on September 28 in Dushanbe, Kazinform reports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

In the narrow format the CIS Leaders are expected to share opinions on intra-CIS cooperation and debate CIS chairmanship issues, date and venue of the next regular meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS member nations.



The extended-attendance meeting will focus on a range of issues concerning further development of cooperation in key direction of CIS activities.