Dushanbe unveils bust of great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev

A ceremony of unveiling a bust of Abai Kunanbayev, outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher, took place today in Dushanbe, as part of the Days of Kazakhstan Culture in Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva addressed the ceremony participants, emphasizing the importance of this event for the cultural rapprochement of the two nations.

“Today, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are united not just by friendship and mutual trust based on the personal efforts of the leaders of our countries. The capital of Tajikistan has become another world capital where the image of the great son of the Kazakh people is immortalized. This is not only an important cultural event for the two countries, but also a powerful impetus for a greater spiritual mutual enrichment of the two peoples,” said the Kazakh Minister.

The sculpture of Abai was installed in Dushanbe's Abul-Qâsem Ferdowsi Park.

Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The programme of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Tajikistan also includes screening of Kazakh feature films, exhibitions and concerts. The event will wrap up on August 22 with a gala-concert in the Kohi Borbad State Complex.

As reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to pay state visit to Tajikistan on August 22-23 at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.