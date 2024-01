ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issued by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, for Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

Meteorologists predict that northeastern and eastern wind with gusts up to 23-28 mps and a dust storm will batter Kyzylorda region on April 3-5.



Earlier, bad weather alert was announced in five regions of Kazakhstan due to flooding.