    16:14, 25 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Dust storm batters Atyrau region

    None
    Photo from open sources
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Strong wind gusting up to 20-22mps kicked up a dust storm blanketing the city of Atyrau and some bordering districts today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Atyrau and some nearby districts are experiencing a dust storm due to gusty winds, causing low visibility on roads.

    The weather warning is in place for Atyrau region as 20-22mps gusts are forecast. Gusts exceeding 22mps are predicted outside the city.

    Citizens of Atyrau are recommended to maintain vigilance in and outside the city.


    Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan
