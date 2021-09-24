EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:14, 24 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Dust storm blankets Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Dust storm has blanketed Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Gusty wind has been raging in the majority of areas of Atyrau region, including the city of Atyrau, since early morning. In some parts of the region, gusts of wind have reported reached 20 mps. The gusty wind resulted in a dust storm significantly lowering visibility on local roads.

    The regional department for emergencies warns local residents to use caution on roads and near big trees.


    Tags:
    Regions Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!