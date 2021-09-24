Dust storm blankets Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Dust storm has blanketed Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Gusty wind has been raging in the majority of areas of Atyrau region, including the city of Atyrau, since early morning. In some parts of the region, gusts of wind have reported reached 20 mps. The gusty wind resulted in a dust storm significantly lowering visibility on local roads.

The regional department for emergencies warns local residents to use caution on roads and near big trees.