    18:25, 28 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Dust storm blankets Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Dust storm blanketed the city of Atyrau on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    On Thursday, the emergencies department warned of a high wind that might batter Atyrau region and Atyrau city.

    In some parts of the region gusts of wind reached 20 meters per second bringing dust storm along. Dust storm greatly affected visibility in the region.

    Despite gusty wind temperature went up to +11°C in the region on the last day of winter.


