    18:23, 21 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Dust storm covers Almaty

    Photo: instagram.com/almaty_vkurse_
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dust storm covered the city of Almaty at around 03:00pm. Residents share the footage of the sand and dust storm raised by strong wind in social media, Kazinform reports.


    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan
