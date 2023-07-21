Find
All news
18:23, 21 July 2023 | GMT +6
Dust storm covers Almaty
Photo: instagram.com/almaty_vkurse_
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dust storm covered the city of Almaty at around 03:00pm. Residents share the footage of the sand and dust storm raised by strong wind in social media, Kazinform reports.
