EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:13, 02 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Dust storm forecast for S and W Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan today. Rain is forecast to douse some parts of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl region. Wind will bring dust storm to South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

    Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!