Dust storm forecast for S and W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan today. Rain is forecast to douse some parts of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl region. Wind will bring dust storm to South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.