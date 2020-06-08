Dust storm likely to blanket some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that dust storm may hit two regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, thunderstorm, dust storm and easterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Turkestan region on June 9.

15-20 mps northeasterly wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region tomorrow.

Dust storm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the city of Kyzylorda tomorrow as well. Probability of storm is 90-100%.