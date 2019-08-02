Dust storm, rain and hail to grip Kazakhstan Fri

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast locally for Kazakhstan for August 2, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions are set to face today squall, hail and strong wind.

Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to hit Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Zhambyl regions.

Dust storm is expected to sweep across Turkestan region.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are to observe high heat.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, locally in Karaganda, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.