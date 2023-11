ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region is battling dust tides in most districts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

15-20mps wind is gusting in the greater part of Zhambyl region, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department said in a statement.

The strong gusts picked up a great deal of dust and sand, leading to a deterioration of visibility.

High fire hazard will persist in the west of the region.