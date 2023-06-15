EN
    07:09, 15 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets forecast mainly weather without precipitations across Kazakhstan on June 15, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Occasional rains and thunderstorms are expected today in the country’s southeast, southwest, while dust storms are set to roll through the south. High wind is forecast locally.

    The scorching heat is to persist another day in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Aktobe, and Turkistan regions.

    The fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Ulytau regions.


