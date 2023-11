ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of HC Barys Dustin Boyd is back training with the club today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Recall that the 30-year-old Canadian sustained serious injury during a friendly match with HC Kunlun Red Star held in Astana ahead of the start of the new season.

Boyd is expected to hold an autograph signing session prior to Barys vs. Slovan match in Astana this evening.