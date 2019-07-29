Dutch ambassador bids farewell to Kazakhstan after three years

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dirk Jan Kop who served as the ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan for three years is ending his mission, Kazinform has learnt from the embassy’s Facebook page.

«Today I ended my tour of duty as ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The three years I spent here were a roller-coaster of new impressions in which my country continued to be well established as a very important economic partner and a strong advocate for reform and the rule of law. To get acquainted with so many new colleagues, friends, interesting people in politics, business, culture and science was a highly enriching experience,» the outgoing Dutch ambassador wrote in a Facebook post.

Dirk Jan Kop wished everybody all well, adding that he expects to cross paths again with the people he met in three Central Asian countries on this small planet of ours.