Dutch Ambassador: Our businessmen are ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan and introduce modern technologies

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Governor of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev held a meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Hans Drisser, the press service of the governor informs.

Representatives of the Dutch and Belgian embassies in Kazakhstan also took part in the meeting.

The sides discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and the issues regarding the election period.

"Pavlodar region is the biggest industrial region of Kazakhstan that has been stably developing. The real sectors of the economy constitute the biggest part of the GRP. The region is known for production of alum earth, aluminum, coal and electricity. The region is also the main producer of ferroalloys. We also refine petroleum products. One of three oil refineries of Kazakhstan is in Pavlodar region.

We are interested in cooperation with Dutch companies in the sphere of industry and agriculture, investments and transfer of Dutch technologies. Presently, the greenhouse complex in Ekibastuz successfully uses the Dutch technology for growing roses," K. Bozumbayev said.

Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan Hans Drisser noted that Dutch businessmen were ready to cooperate, exchange experience and introduce their latest technologies. Besides, the Ambassador touched upon the issue of the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 20 in Kazakhstan.