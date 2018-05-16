EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:37, 16 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Dutch Ambassador pays visit to Shymkent

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop paid a working visit to Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the embassy's Facebook account.

    In the course of the visit Ambassador met with the akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Zhanseit Tuymebayev, held a guest lecture for students of the South Kazakhstan State University, and met with representatives of the civil sector and media.

    nullAn important part of the program was a visit to a large greenhouse complex in the Sayran district, which uses consumables and seeds from the Netherlands in their production process.

    nullnull


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK Regions Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!