Dutch Ambassador pays visit to Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Dirk Jan Kop paid a working visit to Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the embassy's Facebook account.

In the course of the visit Ambassador met with the akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Zhanseit Tuymebayev, held a guest lecture for students of the South Kazakhstan State University, and met with representatives of the civil sector and media.



An important part of the program was a visit to a large greenhouse complex in the Sayran district, which uses consumables and seeds from the Netherlands in their production process.









