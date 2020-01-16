EN
    09:18, 16 January 2020

    Dutch Ambassador visits Atyrau region

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Andre Carstens is paying a visit to Atyrau. He had a meeting with Mr Serik Shapkenov, First Deputy Akim (governor) of Atyrau region. The parties discussed the potential of further development of cooperation between Atyrau Region and the Netherlands, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Kazakhstan.

    The program of Ambassador included a visit to Atyrau State University, an important partner of the Embassy in realizing Capstone Project in the area of human rights.

    In the evening Ambassador will read a dictation for the Dutch speakers at the annual Dutch spelling contest «Groot Dictee».




