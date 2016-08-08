Dutch company plans to build unique greenhouse complex in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty city is negotiating with Staay Food Group based in the Netherlands the opening of an innovative greenhouse complex in the city.

The Dutch company revealed its plans to grow fresh fruits and vegetables in Almaty city. According to the representatives of the company, the project is unique because fruits and vegetables will be grown on special shelves.



Founded in 1946, Staay Food Group BV grows and delivers fresh fruit and vegetable products. The company has locations in the Netherlands, Spain, Israel, Egypt, Eastern Europe, South America and Romania and operates worldwide.