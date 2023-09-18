Dutch Embassy, Semey residents ride together to celebrate City Day

Semey welcomed a bicycle ride BeNeLux Bicycle Tour on the occasion of the City Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city authorities, it was Dutch Ambassador Andre Carstens who launched the bicycle ride and roamed the streets of the city on his bike. The cities of Astana, Almaty and Aktobe welcomed the analogous bike rides.

The Semey-based event which was launched to encourage the development of bike culture in the city brought together some 500 bikers.

“We are immensely delighted that our city hosts such a prestigious bike ride as part of the City Day celebrations,” said akim (mayor) Nurbol Nursagatov, wishing the participants good luck.

The bike ride route took the participants 10 km along the Central Square to Selevin Street.

Local pastry chefs created a cake a staggering 20 meters long on the right bank of the Irtysh River to celebrate the occasion.