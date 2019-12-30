Dutch experts arrived to decode black box, Internal Affairs Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Turgumbayev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about the progress of the investigation related to the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, a number of international experts are involved in the investigation of the air crash. The black box was found and sent to the Interstate Aviation Committee. In addition, representatives of the Netherlands manufacturing company have arrived in Kazakhstan.

The Minister reported that it will take time to announce the objective cause of the plane crash.

He explained that there will be conducted a fire-technical, aviation and medical investigations.