EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 30 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Dutch experts arrived to decode black box, Internal Affairs Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Turgumbayev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about the progress of the investigation related to the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to his words, a number of international experts are involved in the investigation of the air crash. The black box was found and sent to the Interstate Aviation Committee. In addition, representatives of the Netherlands manufacturing company have arrived in Kazakhstan.

    The Minister reported that it will take time to announce the objective cause of the plane crash.

    He explained that there will be conducted a fire-technical, aviation and medical investigations.




    Tags:
    Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!