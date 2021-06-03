Dutch investors implementing new projects worth $200M in agribusiness of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A delegation of heads of Dutch companies in the field of the agribusiness arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan. During the week, investors plan to take part in a joint round table, sign a number of commercial documents on the implementation of new investment projects, and also get acquainted with the investment opportunities of the regions, Kazinform has learnt from KAZAKH INVEST.

The delegation included the heads of such large Dutch companies in the field of greenhouse production of the fifth and sixth generations as «Food Ventures», «KUBO», «Van Der Hoeven», «Certhon, Gakon», «Dalsem» and others. As well as manufacturers of modern agricultural equipment companies «Hoogendoorn», «Svensson», «Gakon», «Priva» and biological plant protection products «Koppert Biological Systems», leaders of seed production «Solynta», «Rijk Zwaan» and heads of associations «Dutch Greenhouse Delta» and «HVA International».

Thus, within the framework of the working trip, a Kazakhstan-Netherlands agribusiness roundtable was held with the participation of business representatives fr om the two countries. During the event, Dutch companies shared their vision of the development of a modern agribusiness, the transition to sustainable agriculture and the introduction of new breeding solutions using advanced digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and Big Data technology.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev emphasized the important role of friendly relations between countries, which became the basis for trusting contacts, both in the field of politics and in economic cooperation. The head of the diplomatic mission also noted the role of «National company «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC in interactions with foreign companies. According to him, within the framework of the visit, 6 memorandums were signed with a total amount of more than 200 million euros or more than 100 billion tenge.

«On the part of «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, systematic work continues to develop and strengthen investment cooperation. So, in addition to the energy sector, the agribusiness sector is called upon to become the main driver in this direction. We are interested in Dutch companies both from the point of view of direct investments and from the point of view of transfer of advanced technologies, as well as successful cooperation between the state, business, science and education,» added Meirzhan Yussupov, Chairman of the Board of «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC.

In addition, with the support of KAZAKH INVEST, meetings were organized with responsible representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, «Baiterek» National Managing Holding» JSC, the Sovereign Wealth Fund «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC and the Astana International Financial Centre.

It is worth noting that the weekly program of the visit of the Dutch agribusiness delegation includes a visit to Almaty, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions, where it is planned to organize meetings with regional leaders and representatives of the regional business community in order to discuss the details of project implementation.

So, within the framework of a working trip to the West Kazakhstan region, the foundation stone of a new project for the construction of a greenhouse complex with the participation of the Dutch company «Van Der Hoeven» will take place. The volume of investments in the project will amount to $ 35 million.

The organizers of the visit of Dutch companies to Kazakhstan were the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC.



