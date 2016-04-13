Dutch, Italian companies to make cities of Kazakhstan greener (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The week of flowers and comfort has kicked off in Astana today.

Over 120 companies from 12 countries, including the Netherlands and Italy, are participating in the event in the Kazakh capital. Within the framework of the AstanaFloraExpo, Dutch and Italian flower exporting companies have already expressed readiness to cooperate with Kazakhstani specialists.



"This is the 7th time we hold AstanaFloraExpo. And this is the first time nursery gardens from the Netherlands and Italy participate in the exhibition with unique plants that can be used to make the cities of Astana and Almaty greener," lead manager of the AstanaFloraExpo Aigerim Serikova told Kazinform correspondent.



In her words, Astana will also host a research-to-practice conference on greening which is to be attended by reps of 60 companies. European and Central Asian specialists are expected to exchange experience within the framework of the conference.



The week of flowers and comfort is due to run until April 15 at the Korme exhibition center.



