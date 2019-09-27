EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:24, 27 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Dutch tourist falls to death taking selfie at Charyn canyon

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man plunged to his death after attempting to take a selfie at a popular Almaty tourist site, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The incident took place on September 18 on the territory of Charyn canyon in Almaty region.

    According to the regional Emergency Department, a 74-year-old tourist from Holland was taking selfie when he fell 10-meters down onto rocks at Charyn canyon. The man came to the site as part of a tourist group. It was informed that the group was heading to Kolsay Lakes.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Almaty Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!