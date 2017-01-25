Dutches to build potato plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov met with representatives of the Dutch company "Pharm Frites" today in Astana, primeminister.kz informed.

At present Koktem Agroservice LLP is negotiating construction of a french fries plant in Kazakhstan with the Dutch company "Pharm Frites".

The considered capacity of the plant is processing of 140 thousand of potatoes. The amount of investments is being discussed.

At present Pharm Frites are surveying the raw materials base of Pavlodar and Karaganda regions for compliance to potatoes cultivation technology, technological infrastructure, warehouse capacity and also climate conditions of the region.