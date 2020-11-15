EN
    14:33, 15 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Duties of prime minister of Kyrgyzstan entrusted to Artyem Novikov

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The official powers of Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov have been suspended until the results of the presidential elections have been determined, the press service of the Kyrgyz government reported.

    Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov resigned from the post of president and suspended his activity as prime minister of the country in connection with the nomination of his candidacy for the post of president of Kyrgyzstan.

    The duties of the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic are entrusted to First Vice Prime Minister Artyem Novikov, Kabar reports.


