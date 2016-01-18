EN
    09:33, 18 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Dvorkovich: EEU ready to discuss FTZ establishment with Hong Kong

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union is ready to discuss the establishment of a free trade zone between the EEU and Hong Kong, Vice Premier of the Russian Federation Arkady Dvorkovich told RIA Novosti.

    “The first agreement on establishment of the free trade zone between the EEU and Vietnam has been recently signed. Presently, we are negotiating this issue with Israel. We are also ready to discuss this issue with Hong Kong,” said Dvorkovich at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

