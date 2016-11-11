Dying with dignity: Petition for ‘happy departure' gains momentum in Finland

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM - Earlier this week, a citizens' initiative to legalize euthanasia kicked off in Finland after protracted debates. The campaign to gather public support includes former Finnish MPs, as well as a number of high-profile activists, Sputnik reports.

The Finnish petition to rewrite current medical procedures to allow for "active death help" in the Nordic country rests upon the people's right to a painless death. The list of first signers include such heavyweights as former National Coalition Party MP and ex-Finance Minister Iiro Viinanen, former head of the Bank of Finland Sirkka Hämäläinen, former editor-in-chief of Finland's biggest daily Helsingin Sanomat Janne Virkkunen, as well as a number of scholars, politicians and authors, Finnish newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

According to Hämäläinen, doctors are tasked with maintaining as dignified a life as possible for as long as possible. However, the option of a more merciful death should be included, Finnish financier said. According to Iiro Viinanen, who admitted his own struggle with Parkinson's disease, people suffering from excruciating pain should have the right to end their lives, if they have nothing else to look forward to other than pain and suffering.

Previous polls indicate that over 85 percent of Finns support the idea of euthanasia, including a majority of nurses and more than half of doctors. Nevertheless, the medical camp is far from unanimous in its support of the pro-euthanasia initiative, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

Click here to read more

Photo: Pixabay