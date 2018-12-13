Dzerzhinsk Elezer to supply farming machinery to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Farming machinery of Dzerzhinsk-based Elezer will be supplied to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Director of the company Grigory Ivankov said during a tour round the enterprise for Russian journalists on 12 December, BelTA has learned.

"Our agricultural equipment is successfully used in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia. At the moment, an agreement has been almost reached on the supply of products to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan," said Grigory Ivankov.



The company has been constantly increasing its capacities to meet the demand for products. In 2017 Elezer reached the production of 16 cars per month, which allowed the company to make 150 vehicles in 2018.



The plant makes part of Amkodor-Semash Holding Company and specializes in the production of machinery to clean and sort grain material, tillage combines, and fodder storage equipment.



