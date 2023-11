MONTREAL. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Batyr Dzhukembayev (8-0, 7 KOs) who competes in the super-lightweight met with Mexican Cosme Rivera in the main bout of the Boxing Night in Montreal (41-23-3, 28 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

The ten round battle was stopped in the seventh and Kazakh was awarded the victory. Thus, Batyr became the IBO International champion.