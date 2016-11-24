E-cigarette explodes in man's pocket in New York.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An e-cigarette exploded in the pocket of New Yorker Otis Gooding leaving a bad burn. Cigarette exploded when he was at work and his colleagues called 911.

According to them Gooding's device had been customized for higher performance.



The man suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalized.



Gooding now plans to take legal action on manufacturer of his cigarette.



Similar incidents have been reported several times before in US one of them in New York.



Tobacco Vapor Electronic Cigarette Association and the Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association are still silent on the incident, Kazinform refers to CNN.



