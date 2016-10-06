EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:19, 06 October 2016 | GMT +6

    E-commerce market in Kazakhstan exceeds $700M - Yeliseyev

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - E-commerce market in Kazakhstan has exceeded $700 million, says Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Kazakhstan Media Summit Viktor Yeliseyev.

    "The e-commerce market in Kazakhstan has exceeded $700 million. There are over 2,000 online stores in the country. Kazakhstanis make 30% of their shopping via local online stores," Mr. Yeliseyev said at the Kazakhstan Media Summit in Almaty on Thursday.

    In his words, Kazakhstani online shops established through Instagram are booming.

    "Over the past two years startup projects in e-commerce, B2B, logistics, CRM and B2C segments in Kazakhstan have attracted some $25 million," Yeliseyev added.

    Tags:
    Almaty Internet Events Kazinform's Timeline News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!