E-commerce market in Kazakhstan exceeds $700M - Yeliseyev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - E-commerce market in Kazakhstan has exceeded $700 million, says Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Kazakhstan Media Summit Viktor Yeliseyev.

"The e-commerce market in Kazakhstan has exceeded $700 million. There are over 2,000 online stores in the country. Kazakhstanis make 30% of their shopping via local online stores," Mr. Yeliseyev said at the Kazakhstan Media Summit in Almaty on Thursday.



In his words, Kazakhstani online shops established through Instagram are booming.



"Over the past two years startup projects in e-commerce, B2B, logistics, CRM and B2C segments in Kazakhstan have attracted some $25 million," Yeliseyev added.