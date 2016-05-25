E.Dossayev became CEO of Kazakhstan Development Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the Baiterek Holding Erbolat Dossayev has been elected Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from kase.kz.

Born in 1970 in Tselinograd, Mr. Dossayev is a graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute and the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

Throughout his professional career he held various posts at commercial banks, including Bank TuranAlem and ATF Bank. He also served as adviser to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Energy, Industry and Trade, headed the Kazakh Agency for regulating natural monopolies.



Mr. Dossayev was appointed as Minister of National Economy in accordance with the presidential decree on August 6, 2014.



Established in 2013, Baiterek Holding manages owned and placed into trust blocks of shares of national development institutions, national companies and other legal entities.

The mission of the Kazakhstan Development Bank is to promote stable long-term economic growth of the Republic of Kazakhstan by way of satisfaction, on a commercial basis, of the investment needs of the accelerated development of the competitive secondary industries of the national economy in the credit resources, which are not supported by the second-tier banks.