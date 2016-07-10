E. Hearn: Eubank Jr. could earn from 3 to 5 million pounds in Golovkin fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn thinks that the Chris Eubank Jr.-Gennady Golovkin fight talks failed because of Chris Eubank Sr., Sports.kz informs.

"I express my sympathies to Eubank Jr. I doubt he even knew what was going on, but he could make from 3 to 5 million pounds in the Golovkin fight. They need to understand that it's not a game. Chris Eubank Jr. does not make any decisions. He does not even breathe unless his father says he can. Eubank Sr. and their lawyer handled all the talks," BadLeftHook cites Eddie Hearn.