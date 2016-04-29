E. Idrissov took part in tree planting ceremony of SCO

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov together with ministers of foreign affairs of China and Kyrgyzstan and deputy ministers of foreign affairs of Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan took part in the ceremony of planting trees in the SCO lawn. E. Idrissov also made a donation of about 100 books of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the library of the SCO Secretariat.

"I am glad to welcome you in the headquarters of the SCO and heartily thank for your personal participation in the opening of the SCO lawn. We already have six pine-trees here that symbolize the friendship of six countries, founders of the organization, loyalty to the Shanghai spirit and the creative power of joint development of the SCO," Secretary General of the SCO Rashid Alimov noted at the tree planting ceremony.